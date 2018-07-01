SOCIETY

Dovetail Project teaches young men how to be fathers

Making us Chicago Proud is an organization called The Dovetail Project.

It's a program aimed at helping young, African American men become better fathers and now you can register to become a part of it all.

The founder of the Dovetail Project, Sheldon Smith, joined ABC7 Sunday morning to talk about the project.

Registration for the next Dovetail Project session is now open. You have to be a father between the ages 17 and 24 to sign up.

The program begins on September 24. The deadline to register is September 7. It is free.

Link: http://thedovetailproject.org
