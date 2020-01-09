act of kindness

Driver pulls over bus to help woman in wheelchair cross street in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- A bus driver is being praised for pulling his bus over to help a woman in a wheelchair who was having a hard time crossing the street.

Milwaukee County Transit System driver Justin Bonds was on his route Saturday when he noticed a woman in a wheelchair struggling to cross the street.

He stopped his bus, got out, and ran over to help.

They both made it safely across and his kindness also helped make sure traffic kept flowing.
