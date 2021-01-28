Society

Emmett Till's Chicago home in Woodlawn granted landmark status

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emmett Till's former Chicago home in the Woodlawn neighborhood has been granted landmark status.

Till was a Chicago teen who was brutally killed by a white mob at the age of 14, while visiting relatives in Mississippi in 1955. His murder sparked the Civil Rights Movement.

Chicago's City Council approved landmark status for the Victorian-era two flat in the 6400-block of South St. Lawrence Wednesday.

Eight years to the day before MLK Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched and thrown from a Mississippi bridge for allegedly whistling at a white woman.



It was home to Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, whom lived on the second floor. Other relatives lived on the first and garden levels.

Mamie Till-Mobley lived in the house for several more years. However, neglect took a toll on the house and it is now vacant.

Landmark status will keep the historic home from being demolished. There are plans to turn it into a museum.

