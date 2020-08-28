Emmett Till: 65 years after Chicago teen killed by Southern racists, marking a turning point in the civil rights movement

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight years to the day before Martin Luther King Jr. marched on Washington to give his "I Have a Dream" speech, 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched and thrown from a Mississippi bridge for allegedly whistling at a white woman.

Friday marked 65 years since the Chicago teen was murdered by Southern racists, sparking a turning point in the civil rights movement.

Now on the anniversary of not only his death but also King Jr.'s speech, Till's cousin is speaking out about the pain she still lives with following his loss.

March on Washington 2020: Hundreds cancel trip to work towards change at home due to COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

There are hundreds of Chicagoans who wanted to go to the 57th anniversary of MLK's historic march on Washington but were unable to because of Washington D.C.'s self-quarantine rules.



The South Side boy was just 14-years-old in 1955 when he became a martyr in the fight for civil rights. His mutilated body became shocking evidence of bigoted brutality.

"He will never be forgotten for years to come," said Till's cousin Ollie Gordon. "Each generation will continue to speak his name and continue to demand the rights we were granted under the civil rights movement."

Gordon, of Chicago's south suburb of Robbins, is one of Till's last surviving relatives.

"I grew up in the house with Emmett for those seven years," she recalled. "I lived with Emmett's mother for the duration of her life after Emmett. She had no other children."

RELATED: Thousands at DC march for policing reforms, commemorating MLK's 'I Have A Dream' address
EMBED More News Videos

Watch a portion of the ABC News special report on the Aug. 28 march in Washington, D.C. to commemorate of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.



Until recently, Emmett's legacy had been kept alive by Gordon's daughter, Airickca Gordon-Taylor, through the Mamie Till Mobley Memorial Foundation. But in March, Gordon-Taylor passed away.

"My heart is heavy," Gordon tearfully said. "I'm anguished because I'm trying to keep Emmett's legacy alive, Emmett's mother's legacy and carrying on my daughter's legacy."

On this anniversary, she can't help but focus on bitter setbacks in the much-publicized police shootings of unarmed Black men and women.

WARNING: Disturbing video -- Kenosha police shooting caught on video


EMBED More News Videos

Video posted on social media Sunday show one officer grabbing the man's shirt from behind and then firing into the vehicle.



"I say they are hunting us down like they are hunting deer. We have a price on our heads because of the way we look," Gordon said. "We're not hanging from trees but we might as well be."

It's like stepping back into a painful past she says, but adds on this 65th anniversary there one way to ensure that Till's murder had meaning.

"You've got to vote because your life, your livelihood depends on it," she urged. "Your survival depends on it. So I can't say it enough. Please go out and vote."

Gordon said she plans to honor both her cousin Emmett Till and her daughter Airickca Gordon-Taylor with a celebration as soon as coronavirus conditions allow it.

ABC is also working on a series that will chronicle the pursuit of justice by Emmett's mother Mamie Till Mobley. The series called "Women of the Movement" is said to debut sometime next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorobbinsracismu.s. & worldcivil rights
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Antioch teen charged with fatally shooting Kenosha protesters remains in IL for now
Handcuffs removed from Jacob Blake's hospital bed, lawyer says
30 Illinois counties reach COVID-19 'warning level'
Nevada man becomes first in the US to catch COVID-19 twice
Man rescued from Lakeview garage collapse
Exelon closing 2 IL nuclear plants, losing thousands of jobs
Chicago Weather: Strong to severe storms then clearing
Show More
CPD unveils weekend safety preparations after downtown drill
2 more Kenosha officers named in Jacob Blake shooting
Beach Park traffic stop leads to Chicago drug bust, sheriff's office says
Payroll tax holiday may come with strings attached, financial experts warn
Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible across area Friday night
More TOP STORIES News