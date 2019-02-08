SOCIETY

Entire neighborhood learns sign language after family welcomes deaf baby

EMBED </>More Videos

A Massachusetts neighborhood is coming together to make sure one of its youngest residents has a voice. This silent approach is speaking volumes.

NEWTON, Mass. --
A Massachusetts neighborhood is coming together to make sure one of its youngest residents has a voice. This silent approach is speaking volumes.

Two years ago, Glenda and Raphi Savitz moved to the Newton neighborhood and soon welcomed their daughter Samantha, who was born deaf.

"She was the first deaf person my husband and I had ever known," Glenda said.

On walks, neighbors noticed the family was signing to their daughter, WCVB reports.

The neighbors decided they wanted to learn how to communicate with her themselves. So they signed up for weekly night courses to learn American Sign Language.

"We thought we might get 10 to 12 people," said Lucia Marshall, a Newton resident.

More than 20 eager students come together each week to learn how to better communicate with Sam.

"It is so touching. There is no greater gift than her wanting to learn her language," Glenda said.

"Sam is giving us a reason to come together. So I think she is doing something for us, rather than we other way around," Marshall said.

They're learning that love is as unspoken as it is universal.

"It's so important for deaf babies and kids to have full access to language," the ASL teacher said. "What this community is doing to support Sam shows the power people have to really change one person or one family's life."

The family hopes their story will inspire other neighborhoods to unite and look after each other.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysign languagedeafbabytoddlerchildrenu.s. & worldfeel goodMassachusetts
SOCIETY
Inside the CPD unit dedicated to supporting families of fallen officers
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
4 primo music events in Chicago this weekend
Mom celebrates son coming out with transgender-reveal photo shoot
More Society
Top Stories
Boy, 1, critically wounded in head on South Side
Mayoral task force recommends paying struggling Chicagoans $1,000 a month
Body found ID'd as missing Milwaukee teacher
The 60: Chicago Auto Show Kicks Off
Jurors hear man's chilling, grisly confession to childhood friend's murder
American Airlines pilot arrested before takeoff, suspected of being drunk
Body found bound in suitcase ID'd as missing NY woman
Woman, 18, from west suburbs reported missing in Chicago
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cold, blustery Friday
Surveillance images released in CTA bus knife attack on West Side
Luis Gutierrez hospitalized for high blood pressure, hypertension
VIDEO: Rat scurries through LA City Hall amid typhus issue
More News