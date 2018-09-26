SOCIETY

Exclusive preview of Art on theMart

Rendering of Art on theMart display. (Art on theMart)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
This weekend, the city will unveil an $8-million project that will transform Chicago's Riverwalk.

Wednesday morning, ABC7 is getting an exclusive, live look at what "Art on theMart" will look like.

Art will be projected from here to the 2 1/2 acre facade of the Merchandise Mart.

It is the largest, permanent digital projection system in the world. You will be able to see it for two hours a night, Wednesday through Sunday from March to December.

For more information, visit www.artonthemart.com.
