Exclusive preview of Art on theMart

This weekend, the city will unveil an $8-million project that will transform Chicago's Riverwalk.Wednesday morning, ABC7 is getting an exclusive, live look at what "Art on theMart" will look like.Art will be projected from here to the 2 1/2 acre facade of the Merchandise Mart.It is the largest, permanent digital projection system in the world. You will be able to see it for two hours a night, Wednesday through Sunday from March to December.For more information, visit www.artonthemart.com