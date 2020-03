EMBED >More News Videos Reporter and anchor Bob Petty passed away Tuesday from lung cancer. He was 79.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember longtime Eyewitness News reporter and anchor Bob Petty.A memorial was held at Metropolitan Apostolic Community Church of Christ in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.Petty died last month after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 79.Petty was one of the first black reporters on Chicago television. He started reporting at ABC7 in 1971 and retired in 2002.