LIVE: Family, friends gather to celebrate the life of George Floyd near his North Carolina birthplace

RAEFORD, N.C. -- George Floyd's life will be remembered and honored in a second memorial service Saturday, this time in Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born.

The memorial will consist of a public viewing and private family service and is expected to be both a celebration of his life and a mourning of a man whose death at the hands of police has sparked protests nationwide and calls for an end to racial injustice.

Approximately 15,000 people went to Raeford (a small North Carolina town with a population of about 5,000 people) to pay their respects to George Floyd.

The service began shortly after 3 p.m. with church clergy and Floyd's family proceeding down the aisle of Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters.

Rev. C David Stackhouse began the service with a call to worship. He said in his talks with the family they told him how important it was for everybody to come together to worship the lord.

Next, Will Harris, the Minister of Music at Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist church lead the service in a rendition of Total Praise.

Rev. Al Brice of Covenant Love Church in Fayetteville then stood up and said to Floyd's family, "We love you very much. We offer all our condolences. Praise the lord." He then read Palms 23.

Next, Rev. Nicholas Ertel read from the New Testament. He read 1 Corinthians 15: 50-57.

Chopper 11 flies over as mourners gather for George Floyd viewing, memorial


Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday in honor of Floyd, who is originally from Fayetteville.

Here's what you need to know about the memorial


LOCATION: Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, Raeford, NC
PUBLIC VIEWING: 11 a.m. -1 p.m. EST

PRIVATE MEMORIAL: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. EST

If you're in the Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville area, you can watch the service live on television on ABC11 and on ABC11.com. In other cities, stream it here live on this page.
After Saturday's memorial, a public viewing will be held Monday in Houston, where he was raised and lived most of his life.

'Dad changed the world': George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out
George Floyd's daughter Gianna spoke to ABC's Eva Pilgrim about her dad.

