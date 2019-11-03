Society

Group alleges managers at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings tried to reseat them because of their skin color

A Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Jacksonville, Fl. (Rick Wilson/AP Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- A group of mostly African-American people celebrating a birthday party at a Buffalo Wild Wings in suburban Chicago allege they were asked to change tables because of their skin color.

Justin Vahl said he was at a Naperville restaurant last month with children and adults when a host asked him about his ethnicity. Later, a manager asked the group to move because a regular customer didn't want to sit near black people.

Vahl, of nearby Montgomery, said he's multiracial. His wife, Mary, first shared the story on social media. After several managers tried to move the group, they left for another restaurant.

Buffalo Wild Wings spokeswoman Claire Kudlata said a "thorough internal investigation" is being conducted and apologized for "any unacceptable behavior."

The DuPage County NAACP said it'll look into the matter.
