Oak Forest High School students delivery birthday surprise to Harvey boy, 6

HARVEY, Ill., (WLS) -- In Harvey, high school athletes delivered a birthday surprise for Wilmer Murillo.The 6-year-old celebrated his birthday just before starting first grade in the middle of a pandemic.And on the heels of massive Chicago-area storms which knocked out power for many in Harvey for days.The student athletes from Oak Forest High School hoped to brighten a tricky time for Wilmer with a new set of wheels for the neighborhood.The teens with Buddies Helpers presented Wilmer was a $100 check to donate to his favorite charity.The soccer players even kicked around with Wilmer who also loves the sport.His older sister, Noelia Murillo, said she'll make sure her brother remembered the message behind Sunday's gift.