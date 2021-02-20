Here's how you can help Texans in need

Here are some of the organizations that could use your donations or willingness to volunteer.
Houston Food Bank
Houston Food Bank, affiliated with Feeding America, is addressing the need for 18 southeast Texas counties affected by providing food to warming centers and restocking hundreds of food pantries.
Simply text 'ABC13' to 41444 to get a link to donate cash to the Houston Food Bank. Each dollar donated provides three meals for Houstonians in need.
CrowdSource Rescue
The Texas disaster response nonprofit, and right now, their focus is getting senior citizens and vulnerable populations warm.
Any resident of the greater Houston area can request help by visiting CrowdSourceRescue.org/freeze. The link also provides information for those who want to donate or volunteer.
Give Blood at Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center
The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is in desperate need of your donation. The winter weather means thousands of donations were skipped this month. You can sign up for an appointment or find a location near you on their website.
United Way of Greater Houston
The United Way of Greater Houston is looking for cash donations to keep up their services for Texans who have had damage to their homes due to the winter weather. Click here to donate now.
If you're a Houston resident in need of help, call United Way at 211. The organization is staffed 24 hours a day with staffers who speak up to 150 languages.
United Way of Greater Houston President & CEO Amanda McMillian said the organization is ready to help.
Services include food and water assistance, warming centers, and help with utility bills. So far, McMillian said United Way staff have made more than 10,000 connections this week alone.
Houston Children's Charity
This charity provides twin mattresses to children who have lost them in a natural disaster. Click here to learn how to donate.
If your family need help, call the charity at 713-524-2878 or email rebecca@houstonchildrenscharity.org.
Coalition for the Homeless (Houston/Harris County)
This nonprofit works with Houston and Harris County to address the needs of the homeless. Click here to learn more about monetary donations.
"For every $1 the Coalition receives in private funding, we bring more than $26 in public funding into the Houston region to implement homelessness solutions," its website reads.
American Red Cross, Greater Houston Chapter
The national nonprofit's Houston chapter is supporting 36 of the city's warming centers with cots, blankets and other basic necessities. Click here to learn how to donate or volunteer.
Houston SPCA
The leading animal rescue is working with law enforcement to save animals left out in the cold. Click here to donate.
Lucille's 1913
The organization combats food insecurity and waste. To support storm relief efforts, it's preparing and distributing meals to those homeless, displaced and without power. Click here to donate.
Texas Relief Warriors
This nonprofit is dedicated to helping communities after disaster strikes. By Friday, the organization said it cooked hot meals for about 2,000 Houstonians.
Click here to donate via PayPal, and click here to learn how to volunteer.
