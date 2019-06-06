For the first time, 'Honor Flight' Chicago takes Vietnam Veterans to Washington D.C.

Honor Flight Chicago organized the trip as a way to say "thank you." The flight took the veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials and spend the day with other former military men and women.
More than 100 veterans, three from WWII, 14 from the Korean War and for the first time, 83 Vietnam War veterans took the "Honor Flight" from Chicago to the capitol.
Some Vietnam vets told ABC7 Chicago back when they served, they would change out of their uniforms before coming for fear of retaliation.
"There was a bond formed. Really. And it's even to this day. I can see their faces. I can actually still see their faces," said Vietnam Veteran, Bob Brunel.
WATCH: Vietnam Veterans receive homecoming like they've never had before