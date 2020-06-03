Chicago protest: Hundreds march against police brutality in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds came out to protest and march against police brutality on Chicago's South Side for a second day in a row.The massive demonstration began as two separate factors, an on-foot march in Bronzeville and a parade of cars with signs, people standing in sunroofs, and honking horns.The two groups converged as the march moved through several blocks of the South Side neighborhood until it reached Chicago Police Department headquarters at 35th and Michigan.Outside CPD headquarters there was a brief verbal confrontation between some demonstrators and police in riot gear, holding their line, before the protest moved on. Demonstrators next stopped in Dunbar Park and 31st and Indiana where they took a knee for a moment of silence in memory of George Floyd and other victims of police violence.The protest was markedly diverse in terms of race, gender and age, and ABC7 spoke with participants as young as 14 years old. One young man who is studying to become a middle school teacher said it was one of the most encouraging moments he has ever seen.The demonstration has been entirely nonviolence, even during the exchange of words with officers. It is expected to continue to move through the South Side neighborhoods, along with the car parade, throughout the evening.