Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases increase by 724 to over 143K

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6269266" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois moves into Phase 4 of reopening June 26. What does that mean?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6266069" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. JB Pritzker is urging people to remain vigilant and keep taking measures to crush the curve as other states deal with a surge.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 724 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths on Tuesday.There's now a total of 143,185 confirmed cases across the state, including 6,923 deaths.Deaths from COVID-19 reported across Illinois include the following:- Bureau County: 1 male 60s- Cass County: 1 female 90s- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s- Rock Island County: 1 male 90s- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s- Tazewell County: 1 female 90s- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80sWithin the last 24 hours, Illinois performed 31,069 tests, bringing the state's total to more than 1.6 million.The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 23 -June 29 is 2.6%.On Friday, Illinois transitioned into the fourth phase of Gov. Pritzkier's reopening plan.Under Phase 4, health and fitness centers, museums, zoos, movie theaters can reopen as well as indoor dining at restaurants. It also allows for up to 50 people to attend gatherings.The governor said he will not hesitate to move Illinois back a phase, or to elements of a phase, if there's a similar rise in infections here."We can make adjustments along the way," Pritzker said. "If we start to see hospitalizations go up and are unmanageable, we would cut back on elective surgeries. That's one example of a change that we could make.""The virus has not been eradicated. The virus persists, and we don't yet have a vaccine or a highly-effective treatment that's widely available," Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said last week.The state has been making progress on hiring contact tracers, and officials continue to reiterate the importance of face coverings.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that for every positive case, it's estimated that there are 10 positives that have gone unidentified, with many of those people non-symptomatic spreaders."I think it's a courtesy to other people when you wear a face covering," Pritzker said.Starting this weekend, the city of Chicago expanded its outdoor dining program to five additional locations. The program closes streets and allows businesses to use the public way to set up tables for outdoor dining.Across the country, some states are seeing a surge in cases.The state of Florida set on Saturday another record in daily confirmed coronavirus cases.Florida health officials reported more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing the previous day's total by more than 600 confirmed cases. The figures come as officials move to reclose beaches and discourage bar gatherings.The daily number of confirmed infections in the U.S. surged to an all-time high of 45,300 on Friday, eclipsing the high of 40,000 set the previous day, according to Johns Hopkins.The biggest spikes have been seen in the West and South.