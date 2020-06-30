Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases increase by 724 to over 143K

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6266069" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. JB Pritzker is urging people to remain vigilant and keep taking measures to crush the curve as other states deal with a surge.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' coronavirus infection rate remains stable, but that is hardly the case in much of the U.S. -- and that could have implications for us.The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 724 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths on Tuesday.There's now a total of 143,185 confirmed cases across the state, including 6,923 deaths.Deaths from COVID-19 reported across Illinois include the following:- Bureau County: 1 male 60s- Cass County: 1 female 90s- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s- Rock Island County: 1 male 90s- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s- Tazewell County: 1 female 90s- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80sWithin the last 24 hours, Illinois performed 31,069 tests, bringing the state's total to more than 1.6 million.The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 23 -June 29 is 2.6%.With parts of the country already reeling from the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that cases could double nationwide."We are now having 40,000+ new cases a day," Fauci said. "I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around... I'm very concerned because it could get very bad."Texas and California are seeing record high infections and Arizona's ICU beds are nearly full.With cases rising in 35 states, 17 have had to pause their reopenings."When you have an outbreak in one part of the country, even though in other parts of the country they're doing well, they are vulnerable," Fauci said.At NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, the head of emergency medicine is worried about a fall resurgence."Right now COVID is on a southern tour, and we have to brace and be prepared for it to come back," said Dr. Ernest Wang. "Mask discipline is really key."Fauci testified that one driver of infection is overcrowded bars. In Wrigleyville, the owners of HVAC Pub say safety is good business. They've put masks and sanitizer at the entrance, all menus are now accessed by phone, and employees are temperature-checked."I think it's very important that we follow all the strict guidelines that we have because that's the important thing is people's health," said Jason Felsenthal, co-owner of HVAC Pub. "If people are sick, they're not going to come anyways."