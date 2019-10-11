Joliet girl, 4, gets dream vacation from American Airlines, Make-a-Wish

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thirty children, including a 4-year-old Joliet girl, are preparing to fly to Orlando, Florida for the vacation of a lifetime.On Friday, two Make-A-Wish families will enjoy a send-off party from mAAgic volunteers at O'Hare International Airport before boarding their flights to Disney World.The Joliet girl, Ava, was diagnosed with a neuroblastoma two years ago. Her mom April says this trip will be extra special for the family."We're all excited about Disney and all that stuff, but it's kind of nice to just be able to get away from everything and be able to really, like, enjoy ourselves and spend time together and not have any worries," she said.The family will be staying at the 70-acre World Village resort, which features a carousel and a boundless playground.The trip is made possible by American Airlines, the Something mAAgic Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.