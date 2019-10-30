MALA Gala promotes progress for Muslim American heritage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storytelling, community building and inclusion are among the goals of the Muslim American Leadership Alliance.
The organization is getting ready for a big event next week.
Co-founded the group, Ahmed "Flex" Omar, joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to tell us more about MALA.
Omar said another goal is to talk more about Muslim American identity in the 21st century.
MALA's annual gala brings together philanthropists, thought leaders, and community leaders to celebrate another year of progress for the Muslim American heritage.
The gala is a celebration of steps made toward uniting Americans of all backgrounds for social cohesion, recognizing diversity and inclusion.
The event will be held at the iconic Chicago History Museum starting at 5:30 p.m. November 7. Tickets are now available online at malanatioal.org.
