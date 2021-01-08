lottery

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $510 million ahead of Friday night's drawing

By Ashley Siu
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Mega Millions jackpot keeps getting bigger. The jackpot is worth $510 million ahead of Friday night's drawing.

No one won the grand prize in the last drawing on Tuesday. However, a ticket with five matching numbers sold at a Chevron gas station in Brentwood. That ticket is worth $2.3 million.

The Powerball jackpot is also growing. Saturday night's jackpot is worth $470 million.

This is the third instance in which the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are each worth more than $400 million at the same time.

Experts say the odds of winning tonight are about one in 302 million.
