CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra and Amtrak are joining transit agencies across the nation to salute transportation and other essential workers by simultaneously sounding their vehicle horns at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The coordinated effort called #SoundTheHorn will consist of two one-second horn blasts to show solidarity with all those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone who sees or hears trains, buses or ferries sounding their horns at that time is encouraged to use the #SoundTheHorn hashtag to post audio and video, and tag the agency on the platform of their choice, according to a release by Metra.
Other agencies participating are the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NJ TRANSIT, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and other regional bus and ferry operators.
Metra, Amtrak salute essential workers April 16 with 'Sound the Horn' campaign
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More