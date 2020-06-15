reopening illinois

Millennium Park partially reopens with COVID-19 safety guidelines

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Millennium Park has begun the process of reopening Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced.

The park will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for groups of 10 or fewer people who wear face masks and practice social distancing.

"Millennium Park is one of Chicago's great attractions and we are tremendously excited to have it take this first step in cautious reopening," said Mayor Lightfoot. "As we continue to navigate the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, our hope is to be able to take even further measures over the coming weeks and months to allow residents and visitors alike to enjoy its array of wonderful and iconic features in a way that's engaging and fun, while also being safe for themselves and the broader public."

Areas that will be open to guests include the Chase Promenades, the Boeing Galleries and Lurie Garden. The Crown Fountain and Wrigley Square will also be open, but without the water features.

The Bean will be able to be viewed from a distance. The Great Lawn, the Welcome Center, the McDonald's Cycle Center and the BP Bridge between Millennium Park and Maggie Daley Park remain closed. The Park Grill is open with limited to-go service.

Visitors will be required to enter at Michigan Avenue and Madison Street and exit at Michigan Avenue and Washington Street. The park will be closed temporarily if capacity is reached. Social distancing ambassadors will be wearing lime-green shirts to remind visitors not in the same group to stay six feet apart.

Next door Maggie Daley Park is also back open on Monday.
