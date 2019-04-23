Society

Palmer House hotel offering Mother's Day package worth $40,000

CHICAGO -- Because mom's worth it. The Chicago Palmer House is offering a Mother's Day package worth $40,000.

The exclusive Spill the Tea Package will spoil mom with deluxe accommodations and amenities, lavish VIP tours and what the Hilton Hotel calls a "once-in-a-lifetime experience".

The package includes:

  • Two nights in the hotel's Penthouse Suite with nightly champagne turndown service

  • The Spa at Palmer House luxe services such as, Honore's Hydrotherapy, Bertha's Blowout, Red Lacquer Mani & Pedi and a Hydroflow massage

  • Private Mother's Day tea service with vintage gold-trimmed Havilland bone china previously used to honor President Ulysses S. Grant

  • Private History is Hott! Tour with Resident Historian, Ken Price


  • Private VIP Tour of The Art Institute of Chicago Impressionism wing

  • Private brownie baking class with hotel's pastry chef to learn how to make the original brownie recipe invented in the Palmer House kitchen

  • Tiffany & Co. jewelry welcome gift

  • Use of PH1, the hotel's private black car SUV


    • The Palmer House is also offering a not-so-expensive Mother's Day Tea Service on Sunday, May 12, in The Empire Room. Seatings are at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The cost for adults is $65.00 and $45 for children. To reserve call, 312-917-3404 or click here.
