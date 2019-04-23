Palmer House hotel offering Mother's Day package worth $40,000

CHICAGO -- Because mom's worth it. The Chicago Palmer House is offering a Mother's Day package worth $40,000.
The exclusive Spill the Tea Package will spoil mom with deluxe accommodations and amenities, lavish VIP tours and what the Hilton Hotel calls a "once-in-a-lifetime experience".
The package includes:Two nights in the hotel's Penthouse Suite with nightly champagne turndown serviceThe Spa at Palmer House luxe services such as, Honore's Hydrotherapy, Bertha's Blowout, Red Lacquer Mani & Pedi and a Hydroflow massagePrivate Mother's Day tea service with vintage gold-trimmed Havilland bone china previously used to honor President Ulysses S. GrantPrivate History is Hott! Tour with Resident Historian, Ken PricePrivate VIP Tour of The Art Institute of Chicago Impressionism wingPrivate brownie baking class with hotel's pastry chef to learn how to make the original brownie recipe invented in the Palmer House kitchenTiffany & Co. jewelry welcome giftUse of PH1, the hotel's private black car SUV
The Palmer House is also offering a not-so-expensive Mother's Day Tea Service on Sunday, May 12, in The Empire Room. Seatings are at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The cost for adults is $65.00 and $45 for children. To reserve call, 312-917-3404 or click here
.