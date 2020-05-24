Murals for Medical Relief honor Chicago healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 pandemic

Each mural aims to spread hope and inspiration in the community.
Chicago artist Joseph Renda Jr. and Natalie Shugailo joined ABC 7 to talk about how they got involved with the project.
Small businesses in the Illinois Medical District neighborhood are donating their walls, artists are volunteering their time, and Muros is donating all painting supplies.
Muros is collaborating with media production company VINCO on the project, combining the public art and a digital campaign to fundraise $50,000 for neighborhood hospitals such as Cook County Health, Northwestern Memorial and Rush University Medical Center.
Shugailo says she is a warrior influenced greatly by street art, as well as fine art masters. She blends the two genres together, paying homage to each of them in her own way.
Her creations have also been described as National Geographic meets Disney, a description she is glad to embrace, she says.
She uses her fine art background and skill set to create her own set of characters, combining different animal and human anatomies together into new creatures she has named beasties. These beasties are nomadic and ancient beings who navigate cities, mountains, and plains sharing wisdom and spreading beauty.
Shugailo likes bright colors to draw the viewer in, and says line work creates a natural ebb and flow to the images.
She says the meaning can most always be found in the work; however the true intention remains with the artist, and she looks to her audience to find something for themselves in her paintings and drawings.
Throughout May, a series of murals will be painted by local Chicago artists who are dedicating their time and talents to create uplifting murals inspired by, and with gratitude for, our healthcare workers.
Each mural aims to encourage others to give back.
For more information visit muralsformedicalrelief.com. All funds raised will go to local Chicago hospitals' COVID-19 Relief Funds, such as Cook County Health, Northwestern Memorial and Rush University Medical Center.