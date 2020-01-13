no pants subway ride

'No Pants Subway Ride' takes over CTA Red Line

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you ride the CTA's Red Line, you might have seen a group of people rocking some pretty bare legs Sunday.

It's the annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' and groups are celebrating here in Chicago and around the world.

The organizers call it "absurdity for absurdity's sake."

Organizers from Improv Everywhere planned a Chicago edition of the subway ride and made a Facebook event page for those who wish to participate.

Roughly 175 people participated Sunday. Many met up to begin their ride at the Loyola station along the CTA's Red Line.

The 'No Pants Subway Ride' started in New York City in 2002.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagosubwayu.s. & worldno pants subway ridecommunitycta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd soldier from Chicago suburbs killed overseas in 1 week
Teen girl, 15, missing since October: police
Residents talk chemical-exposure study near 2 plants in Lake Co.
Classmates celebrate 6-year-old after he battles leukemia
Eruption near Manila prompts 'volcanic tsunami' warning
Winter storm causes flooding across Chicago area; flight delays at O'Hare, Midway
Aircraft drop food for starving animals in Australian brushfires
Show More
Chicagoans Try Shots of Malort for the First Time
Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy light mix overnight
Garrett Popcorn selling $1 bags to celebrate National Popcorn Week
Man who wrote 'SOS' in snow rescued after 23 days
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees to be announced
More TOP STORIES News