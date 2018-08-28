SOCIETY

President Barack Obama makes surprise appearance at foundation meeting in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

President Barack Obama was in Chicago Tuesday, meeting with student participants in the One Summer Chicago Program and thanking community members for their support at an Obama Foun

CHICAGO (WLS) --
President Barack Obama was in Chicago Tuesday, meeting with student participants in the One Summer Chicago program and thanking community members for their support at an Obama Foundation meeting.

Obama attended a meeting at Obama Foundation headquarters in Hyde Park on the city's South Side. Even as the former president, he can somehow still sip into a South Side room momentarily unnoticed.

"Hello everybody, don't get up. Sit down, everybody," he told the room when they noticed him.

The former president is attempting to create a presidential complex unlike any ever built.

"How do we give back, how do we make sure this center, museum, is a tribute to not us but to all the people who have made this so special," Obama said.

The room was filled with a hand-picked group of 37 students from around the world convening in Chicago as part of the inaugural Obama Foundation Scholars program.

"The ability for us to fill this magnificent part of the city up with people and life and activity is something I'm hoping generations of Chicagoans are going to enjoy for years to come," Obama said.

Before surprising the scholars, Obama and Mayor Rahm Emanuel dropped in on school children for a quick lesson on coding at Eric Solorio Academy High School in the city's Gage Park neighborhood.

"My heart was pounding. I was already feeling pressure knowing that I was going to have to present," said Jasmin Lara, Eric Solorio Academy student.

The students spent their summer learning smartphone app development through the One Summer Chicago program. The program builds on Obama's Computer Science For All initiative, which was launched in 2016.



The former president shook hands, signed paintings and left future coders with a sense of 'yes they can.'

"It was a good eye opener to my future," Lara said.

The Obama Foundation hopes to break ground on the presidential center in Jackson Park by the end of the year, but it has received pushback from neighborhood groups because of the cost and the extensive roadwork that could impact traffic in the area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliticsbarack obamaobama libraryobama foundationstudentsChicagoJackson ParkHyde ParkGage Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Chicago Yacht Club hosts visually impaired cruise
National Guardsman recalls guarding Hilton Hotel during 'Battle of Michigan Avenue'
WE Day 2019 Spring tour dates announced
Sesame Street pays homage to Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with their take on theme song
More Society
Top Stories
Storms bring heavy rain, lightning throughout Chicago area
For Cubs pitcher, tickets to raise money for juvenile diabetes research are personal
Glenview man, 20, missing after kayak capsizes in Lake Michigan
U.S. says terrorist bomb wizard who targeted Chicago is now dead
Man charged in West Town beating, sex assault
Jason Van Dyke talks to Chicago Tribune 1 week before murder trial
Gary Diocese releases list of priests accused or found guilty of abuse
Speaker Paul Ryan campaigns for Democrat-targeted congressman
Show More
Police seek man in attempted sex assault case on Near North Side
10th child dies following Little Village fire
Rauner signs bill legalizing medical marijuana as opioid alternative
Oreo rolling out 'Wasabi' and 'Hot Chicken Wing' cookies
More News