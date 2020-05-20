Oprah donates $5M to support Chicago coronavirus fight in communities of color

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Oprah Winfrey is making a massive donation to help black and brown communities fight coronavirus in Chicago.Oprah announced a $12 million donation for COVID-19 relief efforts across the country Wednesday, and $5 million of that will go to Chicago organizations helping communities of color disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.ABC7's Cheryl Burton had the chance to talk with Oprah about the new effort and what moved her to action."It is our essential work to give back. That's essential work," Oprah said. "That's what's touched my heart, is to know that you don't have all this to not use where you are and what you have to try to share it with other people. I'm sharing it now because I want other people to step up. Because this is a long haul."Oprah's donation will support Live Healthy Chicago, an initiative that provides families in predominately African-American and Latinx communities, known to face an elevated risk of severe symptoms, immediate support in the form of wellness visits, contact tracing and care packages by building the capacity of organizations that are on the front lines in the fight against this pandemic today while also invested in the long term recovery of these communities.Oprah reached out to community organizations to best support Chicago, and in response, helped institute a collaboration between West Side United, Rush University Medical Center, the MAAFA Redemption Project, My Block My Hood My City and Forty Acres Fresh Market.The remaining $7 million will go to support underserved communities in Oprah's other "home cities" of Nashville, Milwaukee and Kosciusko, Mississippi.