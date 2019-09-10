'Picked up in 90 seconds:' Newborn surrendered in Indiana baby box less than 1 month after install

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A healthy newborn baby girl was placed inside the Safe Haven Baby Box at Franciscan Health Hospital in Hammond on Friday, less than 30 days after that box became operational, according to the hospital.A healthy newborn baby girl was placed inside the Safe Haven Baby Box at Franciscan Health Hospital in Hammond, Indiana hospital less than 30 days after the box become operational, according to the hospital.Franciscan Hospital Emergency Department and security were notified by an alarm as soon as the infant was placed in the box. Within 90 seconds, the newborn baby was retrieved from the box and received medical care, a release said.ABC7 Chicago's Leah Hope spoke with Safe Haven Baby Boxes Founder and CEO Monica Kelsey via Skype Tuesday.Kelsey was surrendered birth mother when she was a few hours old, then she was adopted into a loving family, that's why she created the anonymous way for parents to safely surrender their babies."That is my hope and goal for this little girl, is to grow up knowing she was loved from the beginning. Her mom just felt that this was best for her, and hopefully one day she changes the world and does something amazing," Kelsey said.Since 2017, two other babies were surrender at a Safe Haven Baby Box at the Coolspring Fire Department in Indiana.Indiana's Safe Haven Law allows people to take newborn babies to any hospital emergency room, police station or fire station without any questions asked and no risk of arrest or prosecution. The climate controlled Safe Haven Baby Boxes are another option."You can surrender you child, no questions asked, and not look anyone in the eye, and your child is going to be picked up. This baby was picked up in 90 seconds," Kelsey said.The newborn has been released from the hospital and is now in the custody of the Department of Child Services. That department is working on the standard safe haven surrender process to find her an adoptive family within 30 days, said Franciscan Health Northern District spokesperson Robert Blaszkiewicz.Indiana's Safe Haven Law allows people to take newborn babies to any hospital emergency room, police station or fire station without any questions asked and no risk of arrest or prosecution.According to Kelsesy, the newborn's mother reached out to Safe Haven and said she found out about the boxes in Hammond after watch the news in Illinois last month.Franciscan Health Hospital currently has Safe Haven Baby Boxes available in Hammond and Michigan City. There are currently 14 active Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Indiana and Ohio and several more planned to go live by the end of 2019, Blaszkiewicz said in a release."If you would like to adopt this little girl, contact your local Department of Social Services and register as a foster/adoption family," Blaskiewicz said. "There are thousands of kids in foster care looking for forever families."