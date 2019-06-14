Chicago Pride Parade 2019 on ABC7

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is Chicago Proud to celebrate LGBTQ Pride throughout the month of June. The only station to broadcast the Pride Parade during their 50th anniversary, ABC 7 will also feature news reports and a special edition of Windy City LIVE.ABC7 will broadcast the two-hour parade on its 50th anniversary which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. The broadcast will be hosted by ABC 7's Entertainment reporter and 190 North Host Janet Davies and WXRT radio personality Terri Hemmert, with ABC 7 Eyewitness News morning team Anchor Terrell Brown capturing all the excitement on the street. Parade Coordinator, Richard Pfeiffer will stop by the broadcast booth to give his unique perspective on the parade and this year's theme Stonewall 50: MILLIONS OF MOMENTS OF PRIDE. He'll talk about the impact the Stonewell riots had on sparking the LGBTQ movement. The ABC 7 parade broadcast will air on Sunday, June 30 from 1-3 PM. It will also be streamed and featured on demand at abc7chicago.com.This is the 16th year ABC 7 Chicago has broadcast the parade. The parade kicks off at Noon on Sunday, June 30.Riding proudly atop the ABC7 float are ABC7's Ryan Chiaverini, Eric Horng, Jason Knowles, Hank Mendheim, Liz Nagy, Roz Varon and Val Warner.The Pride Parade will commence from Montrose Avenue and Broadway in Uptown. It will feature floats, decorated vehicles, marching bands, and walkers representing community businesses, organizations, elected officials and religious leaders. The parade will travel the 21-block route concluding near Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road in Lincoln Park. As Chicago's second largest parade, the city anticipates more than one million spectators and people 12 deep lining the streets.The parade originally started to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, the most important event in the history of the gay rights movement.June has been proclaimed as Pride Month in Chicago. The Pride Parade festivities support the gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer and transgender communities.Cathy Karp is the producer of the parade broadcast.Windy City LIVE, with co-hosts Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini, dedicated an entire hour to showcase the LGBTQ community on Friday, June 7. Special guests included Executive Editor of the Chicago Reader, Tracy Baim. Baim, who has spent 35 years in the LGBTQ media, will share insights into the historical significance of 50 years of pride following the Stonewall riots.Cody LaGrow, producer and host at Newsy joined Val, Ryan and on-air entertainment contributor Hank Mendheim, on set for host chat conversation about issues affecting the LGBTQ community. Mendheim, who serves both as a contributor and producer for Windy City LIVE, has been open on air about being gay.Also, on Windy City LIVE, Ryan Chiaverini kicked off his popular "2-Minute Warning" feature with lesbian comedian Judy Gold.