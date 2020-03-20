Coronavirus Illinois: Gov. JB Pritzker announces 'stay-at-home' order as COVID-19 cases rise to 585, with 5 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6032808" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lightfoot backed Gov. JB Pritzker's "stay-at-home" order, and said the city and state must be intentional in taking steps to "flatten the curve."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a "stay-at-home" order for all Illinois residents Friday afternoon in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the state.Joined by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Gov. Pritzker said the order begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 and will remain in effect through Tuesday, April 7, 2020.Essential services - such as grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies - will remain open, but all non-essential businesses will be forced to stop operating. Pritzker said residents will still be able to leave home to buy food, obtain medication and go to a medical office or hospital."For the vast majority of you already taking precautions, your life will not change very much," Pritzker said.Lightfoot added that the CTA will remain running through the "stay-at-home" order, and essential city services, such as garbage collection, will continue.Pritzker also announced a 5th death in Illinois from COVID-19, a Cook County resident in her 70s. As of Friday, there are 585 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, a jump of more than 100 cases from the previous day's tally of 422.The governor said he came to the difficult decision to enact the "stay-at-home" order to avoid the "loss of potentially tens of thousands of lives.""Left unchecked, cases in Illinois will rise rapidly," Pritzker said. "Hospital systems will become overwhelmed. Protective equipment will become scarce and we will not have enough health care workers or hospital beds or ventilators for the overwhelming influx of sick patients."Lightfoot then laid out what the city of Chicago is doing to prepare for more coronavirus cases in the days ahead."Our city - in the absence of leadership from the federal government, frankly - is doing the following: finalizing and securing quarantine and isolation locations, bolstering hospital capacity, supporting our health care workers and first responders, and doing everything possible to relive the pressure on them. And we're building a supply chain to make sure that critical equipment to the health care system - things like ventilators and PPEs - are available and given to areas of need."Pritzker again urged anyone who is able to work from home to begin doing so immediately, but confirmed that first responders, health care workers, and those who keep grocery stores and pharmacies running cannot stay home. Pritzker promised essential workers will have day care services available to them while they continue to go to work.The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state is working to increase testing capacity by working with Illinois hospitals to implement testing within their facilities.Additionally, the state is working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Wal-Mart, and Walgreens to set up drive-thru testing sites in the hardest hit areas of the state. These facilities will focus on senior citizens, first responders, and health care workers.