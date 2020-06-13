More rallies underway Saturday in Chicago's Loop, South Side and suburbs, drawing attention to racism, police brutality

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6246544" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Parents and their children marched in a kids protest against racism on the city's South Side.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6245735" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At the University of Chicago, protesters staged a campus sit-in Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the third straight weekend, protesters took to the streets across Chicago and its suburbs.Dozens of people walked together for the House Music Peace March Saturday, an effort to fight injustice and unite a hurting city.The crowd made their way from the South Loop to Buckingham Fountain, playing house music and picking up some supporters along the way.The main focus of the march was resetting the mood after recent chaos erupted across the city, which organizers say left Chicagoans searching for solutions to heal and rebuild.Using music to address the need for change, the group gathered to demand justice for George Floyd and stop police brutality. But the conversation must continue.Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx are expected to attend, organizers said.Meanwhile, some families are helping their children take a stand Saturday. A kids protest against racism was held on the city's South Side.Parents and their children marched from Mandrake Park in Oakland to the steps of Rainbow PUSH headquarters.The event was hosted by the Chicago chapter of Jack and Jill of America, an organization of mothers dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders.A protest against police brutality kicked off downtown at 3 p.m. They gathered at Michigan Avenue and Madison Street, and marched through the Loop.And there's a peace vigil at Wilder Park in Elmhurst.At the University of Chicago, protesters staged a campus sit-in Friday that lasted until about 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The students were in the lobby of the campus police station, calling for the university to disband the department.School officials offered to arrange a meeting with the provost and the chief of police. Chief Kenton Rainey spoke with protesters about 9:30 a.m. Saturday and reiterated that he set aside time at 8 a.m. Monday to meet with organizers, school officials said.The protesters left the building at 10:30 a.m. and dispersed, officials said.Hundreds of protesters alsoto demand civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department.