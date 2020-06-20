Retired Chicago Fire Lt. Leroy Hearon, who loved tango, dies after contracting COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant who died after contracting COVID-19 is being remembered for his love of tango dancing.Leroy Hearon lost his battle with coronavirus after spending 45 days in a hospital. He died June 11 at age 63.His friend, Phoebe Grant, said she met Hearon dancing tango, which was just one of the many things she says he did with dedication."Whatever he did, he did with so much passion," Grant said.Hearon was a member of the Chicago Fire Department for more than 30 years.He would frequently practice his dance moves in the firehouse, and attended events to showcase his skills. Hearon also traveled all over the world to participate in competitions.Hearon is survived by a sister.