CHICAGO PROUD

Sheridan Correctional Center chaplain honored for 50 years of service

EMBED </>More Videos

Father John Waugh, the chaplain at Sheridan Correctional Center, was honored in a surprise ceremony Tuesday.

Chicago Proud
By
SHERIDAN, Ill. (WLS) --
For 50 years, he's been helping inmates in Illinois. Father John Waugh, the chaplain at Sheridan Correctional Center, was honored in a surprise ceremony Tuesday.

A man who has preached the word of God to inmates for decades is now on the receiving end of thanks and praise.

"He helped me despite everything I'm going through. He let me know that it's all right," Jeremy Wrenn said. He came to Sheridan a year ago for robbery.

He started a choir and said he's changed his life for the better, thanks to Father Waugh. Same for Jeffrey Sadlowski.

"Being in prison is not fun, so he keeps my faith up, he keeps me seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," Sadlowski said.

Life after prison is what Father Waugh focuses on. The 89-year-old also officiates a Catholic Mass once a week. He also arranges services for inmates of different religions.

"That they have a contribution to make and we're trying to help them bring about change, in our perspective, for the better," Father Waugh said.

Members of Father Waugh's large extended family were on hand for the reception.

"He, like his brothers and sisters, is very inspiration to all of us because of his faith and what he does here at Sheridan is fantastic," said his niece, Maureen Harney.

Father Waugh has no plans to retire. In fact, he expect to maintain his rigorous schedule of coming here five days a week, starting his day earlier than everyone else.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychicago proudjail
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
St. Malachy School unveils mural celebrating African American history
Chicago World War II veteran receives France's highest honor
2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade queen chosen
Rolling Meadows gymnast with Down syndrome competes in first meet
More chicago proud
SOCIETY
Jesse Jackson Jr. appears on 'The View'
Navy Pier offers free Ferris wheel rides for Valentine's Day
The cost of Valentine's Day
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE TRACKER: Ice Storm Warning issued for Tuesday evening
Postal worker fatally shot on I-57 near Oak Forest ID'd
Chicago AccuWeather: Ice Storm Warning in effect overnight
Mysterious Chicago police angle deepens in deadly Yorba Linda plane crash
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Joe Ricketts under fire for controversial emails
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
DNA helps authorities identify boy found dead 20 years ago
Mokena street signs defaced with swastikas - again
Show More
Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say
Police search for hit-and-run driver in Naperville near I-88 and Route 59
The cost of Valentine's Day
More News