Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work

Single-dad criticized for bringing daughter to work

HOUSTON, Texas --
A Brazoria County entrepreneur wants everyone to know that "single dads deserve a break too."

The statement comes after a prospective client criticized him for bringing his 5-year-old daughter to work.

Richard Miley posted about the encounter on social media and many people came to his defense.

Miley started his power washing company in 2018, but he says it comes with many challenges.

His biggest challenge is having to sometimes bring his daughter to work after her mother passed away a year ago.

During the off-season, Miley says his daughter Ashtyn hands out cards on job sites, sits in the car or inside of a client's home.

But a few days ago, a client criticized him. Instead of responding, Miley took to Facebook.

Suddenly, new clients started calling, including a pizza shop owner who said he was touched by Miley's story.

"I don't mean to make any money off of my daughter. That wasn't the goal of this. That's kind of what happened. But in the same sense it opened a lot of people's eyes that single dads have it rough too," Miley said.
