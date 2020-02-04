Society

Uber to contribute $100K toward boosting 2020 Census participation in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is partnering with Uber to boost participation in the 2020 Census.

Uber is contributing $100,000 to local community organizations that are helping reach hard-to-count residents.

Cook County leaders will kick off a series of meetings on the topic Tuesday.

An accurate count is important for Chicago as it determines funding that is instrumental to maintaining infrastructure, public safety, public health and other city services, city officials said in a news release. Mayor Lori Lightfoot invested $2.7 million in 2020 census efforts, which is the largest amount of funding Chicago has ever committed to the census, the release said.

Nearly half of Chicago's 2.7 million residents are considered "hard-to-count," officials said. This includes families of color, children under 5, the elderly, veterans, returning residents, individuals with high rates of mobility and housing instability, residents with disabilities, those with limited access to the Internet and those who may be afraid to participate.

Visit census2020.chicago.gov for more information.
