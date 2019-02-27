WICHITA FALLS, Texas --A World War II veteran, who is turning 100 on March 2, had a special request that has since turned into a global heartwarming gesture.
Joe Cuba is a resident at Brookdale Midwestern in Wichita Falls, Texas, and one thing he really wants for his 100th birthday is 100 birthday cards.
A photo showing Cuba with a sign that read "I'm a WWII veteran who will be turning 100 on March 2, 2019. I would like to receive 100 birthday cards" has been shared hundreds and thousands of times.
Since that photo was posted on social media, Cuba has received more than 2,500 birthday cards and over 100 gifts from countries like Australia and Poland.
Cuba said he is humbled and had no idea his request would get such a big response.
On Monday, Brookdale Midwestern shared photos of the stacks and stacks of mail for Cuba.
KFDX reports that Cuba grew up in Megargel, Texas, and is one of 12 children.
"Just keep on trucking. When you like to do something, do it," Cuba told KFDX. "If you don't, don't. But I'll say if you're interested in something, and have a chance to presume then life will get a hold of it and stay with it. Stay with something and you'll get ahead. You'll be okay."
If you'd like to send Cuba a birthday card, mail it to 918 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76302.
