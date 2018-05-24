CHICAGO PROUD

Jared Allen's Home for Wounded Warriors breaks ground in Batavia on home for Afghanistan veteran

Thursday members and partners of Jared Allen's Home for Wounded Warriors broke ground on a new house for a local veteran. (WLS)

Marissa N. Isang
BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) --
Thursday members and partners of Jared Allen's Home for Wounded Warriors broke ground on a new house for a local veteran.

Work will now get under way in Batavia on a home for Corporal Kyle Moser. Moser served in the Marines. During a tour in Afghanistan he was hit by an IED.

"In August of 2011 to November of 2011 I was in Afghanistan, and in those three or four months I got blown up twice within 10 days of each other," Moser said.

Moser's current home is not wheelchair accessible and hinders his mobility, something his wife says has been hard for him.

"I feel bad that Kyle does not have a home that he is comfortable in, because I think that is very important. We are actually going on eight years of marriage and hope to have kids one day, so I just think that having a home that is 100 percent accessible and made with Kyle's needs in thought, I think it would make a world of a difference for his health and his happiness, and hopefully then we can start a family," Alexandra Moser said.

Now with the help of the Jared Allen's Home for Wounded Warriors, Moser will soon have a new accessible place to call his own.

Our motto has always been the same; we are always in the background and we want everyone else to be in the foreground, and kind of, our motto is serving those who serve us and that is kind of what we've been doing," said Jared Allen, former Chicago Bear and founder of Jared Allen's Home for Wounded Warriors.

Our commitment to the men and women of the armed forces, and the dedication is to make sure we take care of the veterans coming home, make sure we put them into adaptable housing that will work to their needs," said Anthony Janowski, marketing director at Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters.

In just eight to nine month Moser will move in and move forward with his life.

"With Jared Allen's help we're going make this home possible, and it's going to all on one floor, and we're not going to have to worry about having to go upstairs and things like that, so it will be great!" he said.

The new home is mortgage free. Thank you for your service and congratulations on your new home.
