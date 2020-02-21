Society

Video captures Good Samaritans rescue man from subway tracks in NYC

GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx -- Good Samaritans jumped into action and risked their own lives to save a man on Thursday night.

Witnesses say an emotionally disturbed man had to be rescued from the subway tracks just after rush hour at the 149th Grand Concourse Station.

Eyewitness video shows the New Yorkers coming together to get the man off the track, whether he wanted the help or not.
EMBED More News Videos

New Yorkers came together and jumped into action to save a man's life at a subway station in NYC.


One stranger struggled to get the man onto the platform until two arriving officers lent a hand and they all yanked him to safety.

Another good Samaritan stood on the active tracks to flag an oncoming train to stop.

The crowd cheered as the man was pulled to safety.

The man was taken to be evaluated, but police expect him to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkrescuesubwaygood samaritanu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lockport family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
Man charged in fatal CTA tunnel shooting as CPD expected to announce safety plan
Separate River North carjacking incidents, recent crime spree leaves community on alert
Casey Urlacher among 10 charged in illegal gambling business: DOJ
Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii
Groundbreaking African American physicist honored in Museum of Science and Industry exhibit
Victoria's Secret goes private, CEO steps down amid Jeffrey Epstein ties
Show More
Katy Perry appears to collapse during 'American Idol' auditions
Calumet City police investigating possible shooting
Chipotle offers BOGO deal Friday in honor of 'Miracle on Ice'
Video: Woman falls through ceiling in jailbreak fail
Dog trapped in 12-ft. meat processing plant pit rescued
More TOP STORIES News