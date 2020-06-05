protest

Chicago protests: West Side march calls for police accountability, continuing momentum

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A massive protest and mark organized by State Representative LaShawn Ford (D-Chicago) has brought together a diverse crowd calling for police accountability.

The protest originated at the Oak Park police station on Madison, then marched down Madison into Chicago's West Side Austin neighborhood. There, the crowd paused for speeches.

In a moment not yet seen at a Chicago protest, speakers called for a round of applause for the police with them Thursday afternoon and, in return, police officers applauded the protesters.

The hundreds of participants spanned all ages, socioeconomic classes. The energy of the demonstration was charged and positive. Police officers offered elbow bumps to the protesters they walked alongside, as well as people participating on the sidewalks along the way.

The demonstrators they don't just want to demand police accountability and reform and decry racism, but they also want to make sure the momentum of this moment carries forward so these visions can be seen through into reality.
