7 On Your Side

Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee

By Renee Koury
SAN LORENZO, Calif. -- Isabel Albright of San Lorenzo, California was among the oldest people in America - living through two world wars, 18 presidents and six moon landings.

She was born before television came into being.

Yet, ironically, she didn't outlive her satellite TV contract. And that was a problem.

"Everything was fine until we went to disconnect and that's when all the surprises happened,'' said her son in law, John Manrique of Hayward.

Albright died last December at the remarkable age of 102. The family has been repairing the house for sale, sifting through boxes, closing up a life that spanned a whole century.

Which was why the last bill from DirecTV seemed so galling: Although she lived more than 100 years, Albright still received an "early termination fee'' from DirecTV.

Or at least the family did - and they were stunned.

"They told us... we're going to charge you $160 for an early termination fee,'' Manrique scoffed. "She's gone. Nobody's living (here). We're selling the house. You're going to tell us we have to keep the service at a house that's not ours?"

Albright had DirecTV service for many years, so why the penalty?

Turns out, at the end of her life, a caregiver moved in, and her daughter stayed often. So the family added a DirecTV box in a back room for caregivers.

Little did they know that adding the service started a whole new two-year agreement with DirecTV.

"Nobody told us that,'' Manrique said. "And in fact we made it clear when we added the TV in the extra room that it was a temporary thing...We're saying my mother in law's on hospice, we're not gonna pay, you know, two year contract."

DirecTV said the family had to pay- even though Albright had died -- because the bill was in the name of her daughter, Linda. But John says his wife was paying all of her mother's bills.

"Because her mother couldn't do it anymore and a lot of people wind up doing that,'' Manrique said. "We were trying to make sure that all the bills got paid. "

The Manriques kept calling DirecTV asking for proof they'd signed a two year agreement.

"And they had no proof other than you started this new service on this date...and that starts a new contract whether you signed it or not,'' Manrique said. "Every time you hiccup they start you on a new two-year agreement basically. It'll run the rest of your life if you accept some other feature or other. They got you.''

Manrique contacted 7 On Your Side. We reached out to DirecTV and soon after, Manrique received a letter of apology from DirecTV's parent company, AT&T. It agreed to waive the early termination fee after all, telling us simply "We have apologized to the family and resolved this."

"This never would have resolved if I hadn't contacted 7 On Your Side,'' Manrique said. "It turned out to be fantastic, thanks to you.''
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan lorenzobizarretelevisionu.s. & world7 on your sidebills
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Montini High School football to take on Mt. Carmel High School
Altering travel to the Dominican Republic: What you need to know
Senior citizens saddled with student loan debt
Gas pump charging for fuel not being pumped
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot by Bridgeview officer after squad car rear-ended, police say
Man found fatally shot in West Rogers Park alley
What is formjacking? New cyber security scam is on the rise
Wednesday marks 1 year since disappearance of Chicago postal worker
Wife finds husband shot to death after home alarm goes off
Work begins Wednesday on upgrades to CTA Red, Purple lines
Pompeo confirms he was on call between Trump, Ukrainian president
Show More
Family claims student targeted, bullied at South Side school
New Field Museum exhibit lets you smell the breath of Sue the T. Rex
Chicago AccuWeather: Much cooler, cloudy, breezy with rain Wednesday
Meghan Markle suing British tabloid over letter to dad
Employee who stopped out-of-control catering cart at O'Hare to be honored
More TOP STORIES News