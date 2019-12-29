Naperville police investigate vandalism incidents involving homes spray-painted with anarchy symbol

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a series of homes and cars were vandalized in west suburban Naperville.

Officers said the damage includes cars having their tires slashed. Police said several mailboxes and homes were spray-painted with the anarchy symbol.

Naperville police said a fast food restaurant was also targeted. All investigation results about the vandalism are pending, according to a police spokesperson.

Police said numerous reports were made, but no other details about the vandalism are known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
