Sources: Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking of young girls

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Jeffrey Epstein, a billionaire registered sex offender, was arrested on Saturday for alleged sex trafficking of minor girls in Florida and New York, multiple sources tell ABC News.

Epstein's arrest was first reported by The Daily Beast.

Sources tell ABC News that Epstein was picked up in New York on Saturday after returning to the United States from France. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the FBI and the NYPD.

The precise charges Epstein will face are unclear, but the sources tell ABC News that they are likely to include conspiracy and sex trafficking of minor girls in New York and Florida. At least some of the charges, sources tell ABC News, involve allegations dating back more than a decade.
