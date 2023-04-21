'My heart is broken': Convicted murderer accused of killing ex-girlfriend, man in South Chicago

Steven Hawthorne allegedly fatally shot Norman Redden, beat Tamera Washington to death while her young kids hid from attack

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family and friends of Tamera Washington were left shattered as they returned on Thursday night to where she and her boyfriend were killed.

Police arrested her ex-boyfriend, a convicted murderer, who was out on bond in another case at the time of the killings.

"I'm devastated. My heart is broken," said Marietta Stepter, Washington's aunt. "He will not get away with murder for the second time."

Under the tears and heartache is anger as Washington's loved ones gathered outside of her South Chicago home on Luella near 83rd.

Family returned to the scene where Washington and her boyfriend were murdered just days ago.

"She was a resilient young lady, full of life, happy, loved to sing - oh my God!" Stepter said.

Her voice is now forever silenced.

Prosecutors said early Sunday morning, Steven Hawthorne entered Washington's home with a key and went upstairs, where he and shot and killed her boyfriend, Norman Redden, while he was in bed.

Court documents said other relatives, including Washington's two young daughters, hid in the house while Hawthorne chased Washington down outside, allegedly beating her to death with a large rock.

He was soon arrested after a short chase.

"I got a little piece. Just a little bit," Stepter said.

At the time of the murders, Hawthorne was out on bond in a pending "Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon" case that stemmed from a traffic stop in January.

Back in 1983, Hawthorne was convicted of murder when he was a teenager. State prison officials said he was released in 2017.

"And them people let him out for him to kill my niece. I want justice," Stepter said.

As Hawthorne is, now, back in custody, Washington's family, received a sign of hope from above.

"This rainbow is telling me that her death won't be in vain, that he won't get away with this," Stepter said.

ABC7 reached out to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, but was told they don't comment on pending litigation.

Prosecutors said Hawthorne was wearing his GPS monitoring bracelet, which showed him near Washington's home at the time of the murders.

Hawthorne is being held on no bond. He's due back in court next month.

