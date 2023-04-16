Suspect guns down man at home, chases and kills woman in South Chicago: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 55-year-old man walked into a South Chicago home early Sunday morning and fatally shot another man before chasing down a 26-year-old woman and killing her, as well, Chicago police said.

CPD said the man walked into a home in the 8330-block of South Luella Avenue just before 2 a.m. and shot the other man, who has not yet been identified, in the head.

He then chased the woman to the 8200-block of South Paxton Avenue and hit her on the head with a blunt object, police said.

She died on the scene, and also has not yet been identified.

Responding officers took the suspect into custody, but did not yet identify him.

There were no other reported injuries, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

The incident appeared to be domestic-related.

