Underground transformer fire in South Loop leads to power outages

Level one hazmat for large underground electrical fire LaSalle and Harrison. O'Hare airport units responding with dry chemical and foam pic.twitter.com/J0Q7HKFavU — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 14, 2020

South bound metra traffic stopped due to large underground electrical fire at LaSalle and Harrison. pic.twitter.com/msXFUPb7kC — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 14, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are responding to a large underground electrical fire in the South Loop that has caused some scattered power outages in the area.Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, the Chicago Fire Department reported a ComEd transformer on fire near the intersection of LaSalle St. and Harrison St.The department said southbound Metra traffic is stopped and several buildings are without power.No injuries are reported at this time, according to the agency.ComEd is also on scene.A ComEd spokesperson said the electrical fire has knocked out power to about 600 customers.