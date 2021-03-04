South Shore Line police officer shoots man on train in Hegewisch, police say

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Shore Line transit police officer shot a man after Chicago police said he became aggressive toward a ticket collector and conductor on a train in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on a Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District train at about 8:15 a.m. in the 13700-block of South Brainard Avenue, police said.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was verbally aggressive to the ticket collector and conductor and the conductor requested help from a Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Transit Police officer, Chicago police said.

The officer tried removing the man from the train and they got into a struggle, with the officer firing at the man, police said.

The man was shot in the stomach and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition is not known.

The transit police officer was transported to a hospital with facial injuries.

Chicago police are investigating the shooting, which did not involve any of their officers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohegewischpolice involved shootingchicago shootingchicago crimechicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
United Center, Des Plaines vaccination sites open for appointments Thursday
Fewer people will qualify for stimulus checks under new COVID bill agreement
Indiana COVID vaccine eligibility expanded to 50 and older
Former police chief facing dozens of attempted murder charges
Scottsdale crash kills 2, injures 5: CPD
New Discover customer care center opening in Chatham
Tinley Park couple escapes house fire: officials
Show More
Settlement reached over deadly Hammond crash after police chase
Chris Harrison speaks out for first time since 'stepping aside' from 'The Bachelor'
Britain's Prince Philip recovering after successful heart surgery
How connecting your phone to your car could make personal info vulnerable
Lyft driver shot in attempted carjacking on West Side: police
More TOP STORIES News