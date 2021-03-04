South Shore Line police officer shoots man on train in Hegewisch, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Shore Line transit police officer shot a man after Chicago police said he became aggressive toward a ticket collector and conductor on a train in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood Thursday morning.The incident occurred on a Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District train at about 8:15 a.m. in the 13700-block of South Brainard Avenue, police said.The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was verbally aggressive to the ticket collector and conductor and the conductor requested help from a Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Transit Police officer, Chicago police said.The officer tried removing the man from the train and they got into a struggle, with the officer firing at the man, police said.The man was shot in the stomach and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition is not known.The transit police officer was transported to a hospital with facial injuries.Chicago police are investigating the shooting, which did not involve any of their officers.