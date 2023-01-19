Fiery crash: Man dies after running stop sign, striking semi on Far South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after running a stop sign, leading to an early Thursday morning crash on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.

The crash happened in the East Side neighborhood's 100 block of South Avenue D at about 1:18 a.m., police said. A 37-year-old man was driving his vehicle and ran a stop sign before striking a semi on the side and becoming pinned.

SEE ALSO | Man going through divorce crashes dump truck into wife's home, parked cars

Moments later, the vehicle was engulfed in flames, police said. The Chicago Fire Department arrived on the scene, and the man was pronounced dead after suffering blunt-force trauma and burns to his body.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash. Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.