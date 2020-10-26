Calumet Heights man charged with child endangerment after girl, 3, shot in wrist on South Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Calumet Heights man is facing a misdemeanor charge after a 3-year-old girl was shot in the hand Saturday.

The incident happened in the 1300-block of E 89th Street in Calumet Heights on the city's South Side just after 3 p.m., police said.

Witnesses at the scene told police they heard a gunshot while inside the residence and discovered the girl has been shot, officials said.

The young girl was transferred to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition, officials said.

A weapon was recovered on the scene and Area Two Detectives are investigating.

Officials said a person of interest was taken in for questioning Saturday.

Kyle Craan, 26, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Cause Child to Be Endangered, police said.

Officials have not released any further information regarding the incident.
