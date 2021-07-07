coronavirus chicago

Southport Lanes to hold auction after historic Lakeview spot permanently closes

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Southport Lanes auctioning off items from historic Lakeview spot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The historic Southport Lanes in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood will not reopen after all.

The north side staple outlasted the prohibition and the 1918 Spanish Flu, but not the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, you can own some of the memories.

The restaurant and bowling alley on Southport has been closed since September after shuttering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners said "it's the end of an era" since they're unable to bounce back from the pandemic, so they're auctioning everything off.

RELATED: COVID-19's economic impact forces Wrigleyville bar to close, Gold Coast restaurant close behind
EMBED More News Videos

It's closing time for another Chicago bar, as more local establishments feel the impact of COVID-19.



The auctioned items will include things like pool tables and bowling equipment, and even the sign outside.

During the prohibition era, Southport Lanes became a speakeasy and an illegal gambling parlor.

The building was remodeled in 2003 but kept its original look, including hand-set bowling lanes.

The Schlitz Brewery first constructed the building, named The Nook. The name changed to Southport Lanes in 1922.

The auction is July 13 - 20. For more information the auction website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagolakeviewbarcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagoauctionbowling
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Archdiocese of Chicago holds Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Chicago area counties exceed Biden's 70% goal, some parts of city lag
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
FEMA amends COVID funeral assistance policy to speed up process
TOP STORIES
Biden Illinois: President visits Crystal Lake, talks infrastructure
ATF agents, CPD officer shot in Morgan Park; person questioned
Reimagined Taste of Chicago 2021: When & where
Search of collapsed condo shifts from rescue to recovery
Terre Haute officer shot, killed at IN federal building
South Shore uses 'violence interrupters' to help prevent shootings
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, shower possible
Show More
Countercultural filmmaker, actor Robert Downey Sr. dies at 85
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home
100 shot, 18 fatally, in weekend violence: Chicago police
Fire erupts on ship, causing explosion that rocks Dubai
Parents speak out after 11-year-old son killed at amusement park
More TOP STORIES News