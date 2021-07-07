Southport Lanes to hold auction after historic Lakeview spot permanently closes

The north side staple outlasted the prohibition and the 1918 Spanish Flu, but not the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, you can own some of the memories.
The restaurant and bowling alley on Southport has been closed since September after shuttering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners said "it's the end of an era" since they're unable to bounce back from the pandemic, so they're auctioning everything off.
The auctioned items will include things like pool tables and bowling equipment, and even the sign outside.
During the prohibition era, Southport Lanes became a speakeasy and an illegal gambling parlor.
The building was remodeled in 2003 but kept its original look, including hand-set bowling lanes.
The Schlitz Brewery first constructed the building, named The Nook. The name changed to Southport Lanes in 1922.
The auction is July 13 - 20.