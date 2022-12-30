Southwest Midway: As another holiday weekend begins, airline expects normal operations

After thousands of Southwest flights were canceled in the last week, the airline expects more normal operations Friday, with another holiday weekend.

CHICAGO -- This is the start of another holiday weekend, and Southwest Airlines is gearing up for -- what they hope will be -- normal operations Friday.

As of early Friday, the outlook is already promising with very few cancelations at Midway.

As of about 5:30 a.m., there were nine cancelations at O'Hare and 15 at Midway. Delays were less than 15 minutes at both airports.

Southwest canceled some 16,000 flights this week, according to FlightAware. The meltdown is believed to have left more than one million holiday travelers frustrated and stranded across the country.

Southwest Airlines is apologizing Friday, as it scrambles to reboot operations after canceling thousands of flights, and faces an even harder test of winning back customers' trust.

Starting Friday, Southwest Airlines aims to end the travel nightmare impacting customers nationwide.

"My personal apology is the first step of making things right," Southwest COO Ryan Green said.

"We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign Crew, their schedules, and our fleet," the airline said in a press release. "With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued Customers and Employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."

The incident is being called one of the worst airline meltdowns in U.S. history.

"I've never seen anything like this. This is absolutely crazy," passenger Christina Arriazola said.

Stranded Southwest customers have spent days without their luggage, forced to cover unforeseen expenses out of pocket.

At Midway airport, piles of bags were moved from the luggage area. The Chicago Department of Aviation said the baggage has been moved to a secured facility.

Southwest is urging impacted travelers to submit receipts on its website, saying it will honor reasonable requests for reimbursement for meals, hotel and alternate transportation from those whose flights were canceled or significantly delayed between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2.

The airline also pledging to reimburse customers' unused tickets during that same window.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is already investigating Southwest and vowing to hold the carrier accountable for those reimbursements.

"I'm assigning U.S. DOT resources to follow up on every complaint that comes in to make sure that you get compensated," U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said.

But travelers should be prepared to wait. Southwest said that compensation process could take weeks, as could the timeline for them to ship lost luggage to passengers.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.