Southwest flights Chicago: Thousands more cancellations announced Wednesday, including at Midway

The Southwest Airlines cancellations are continuing into Wednesday, as passengers at Chicago's Midway airport and across the country grow weary.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Southwest Airlines said it's once again canceling thousands of flights nationwide Wednesday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded all across the country.

Southwest Airlines has canceled 62% of its flights Wednesday, as a sea of suitcases sits in Midway's baggage claim, waiting to be picked up by exhausted passengers.

It's been nothing short of a holiday travel nightmare for Southwest passengers and employees alike.

Data from FlightAware show that as of Monday, nearly 4,000 Southwest flights have been canceled, while another 7,700 flights have been delayed.

Poor planning, bad luck, systemic challenges -- Why is Southwest really canceling flights?

Some passengers have slept at Midway, exhausted and frustrated, trying to rebook flights that may not leave for days.

The airline posted a video on Tuesday evening featuring CEO Bob Jordan.

"We're doing everything we can to return to normal operation," Jordan said in the video.

What can I do if my flight is canceled, delayed? How to prepare for likely 2022 holiday travel mess

He said he's "truly sorry" for the substantial issues caused by the airline.

Passengers at Midway said they're left disappointed in Southwest.

"We thought that Southwest was a pretty sophisticated airline, that everything's always been smooth on our travels, but this seems like just a meltdown," said David Whelan, whose flight was canceled.

The Department of Transportation is looking into whether Southwest's cancellations were controllable, and if the airline is complying with its customer service plan.

"This has crossed the line into something that is not just a weather delay but something that the airline is responsible for," U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said.

Over 230 flights were already canceled at Midway Wednesday morning, with a dozen others delayed.

Southwest said a system-wide waiver is in place through Jan. 2.

"Customers holding any Southwest reservation from Sunday, December 25 through Monday, January 2, may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge," the airline said.

But according to one industry expert, passengers may be entitled to more than that.

"Make sure you save those receipts because you're going to want to submit those to Southwest after the fact to see about getting your hotel, your meal, your taxi ride reimbursed, especially because it seems as though this is not a wave of cancellations that is weather-related the way it was earlier in the week," Scott Keyes of Scott's Cheap Flights said.

Southwest captain and union president Casey Murray told ABC News the situation was "catastrophic."

"It's been a failure at every level at Southwest. Our pilots, our front line employees have worked under enormous stress to try to get our passengers from A to B, but we were dealt a really bad hand as far as Southwest is concerned," Murray said.

The flight attendant union also released a statement, saying in part, "Southwest Airlines has failed its employees once again, the result of years of refusal to modernize operations, notes TWU Local 556, the union of Southwest Airlines flight attendants. And this time, it's on Christmas."

The Chicago Department of Aviation released a statement saying, "At the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), the highest priority is to create a safe, secure and efficient environment for passengers and employees.

"With the support of Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee, CDA staff, and partners at the airlines and the FAA, Chicago's airports support increased passenger volume over the holiday travel period.

"Passengers should check flight status with their airline in advance of coming to the airports."