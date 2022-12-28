Southwest flight from Chicago to Phoenix makes emergency landing in Milwaukee

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Southwest Airlines plane that left Midway Airport for Phoenix Wednesday afternoon was forced to make an emergency landing in Milwaukee.

A spokesperson for Southwest said Flight 1715 was diverted due to potential mechanical issues involving one of the plane's flaps.

The aircraft landed safely and is being taken out of service. It's being replaced with a new plane so passengers can continue on to Phoenix.

