Southwest flight from Chicago to Phoenix makes emergency landing in Milwaukee

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, December 28, 2022 10:17PM
Southwest flight from Chicago makes emergency landing
Southwest Airlines Flight 1715 left Midway Airport for Phoenix Wednesday afternoon, but was forced to make an emergency landing in Milwaukee.

A Southwest Airlines plane that left Midway Airport for Phoenix Wednesday afternoon was forced to make an emergency landing in Milwaukee.

A spokesperson for Southwest said Flight 1715 was diverted due to potential mechanical issues involving one of the plane's flaps.

The aircraft landed safely and is being taken out of service. It's being replaced with a new plane so passengers can continue on to Phoenix.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

